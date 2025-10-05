Mersey Ferries suspended as Storm Amy batters Liverpool
Mersey Ferries services have been suspended this morning, as Storm Amy continues to bring strong winds and adverse weather conditions to Liverpool.
Services were cancelled on Saturday (October 4), and Merseyrail trains were also impacted by the storm. While the wind gusts appear to be a little calmer this morning, the ferry operator has taken the decision to suspend operations again.
In an update this morning, a spokesperson for Mersey Ferries said: “Due to poor weather conditions, services are currently suspended.
“Keep checking back and we'll let you know when services are likely to resume.”