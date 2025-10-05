Mersey Ferries suspended as Storm Amy batters Liverpool

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes

Digital Journalist

Published 5th Oct 2025, 10:32 BST
Mersey Ferries services have been halted as Storm Amy brings adverse conditions to Merseyside.

Mersey Ferries services have been suspended this morning, as Storm Amy continues to bring strong winds and adverse weather conditions to Liverpool.

Services were cancelled on Saturday (October 4), and Merseyrail trains were also impacted by the storm. While the wind gusts appear to be a little calmer this morning, the ferry operator has taken the decision to suspend operations again.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Mersey Ferry and Liverpool skyline. Image: Pete - stock.adobe.complaceholder image
Mersey Ferry and Liverpool skyline. Image: Pete - stock.adobe.com | Pete - stock.adobe.com

In an update this morning, a spokesperson for Mersey Ferries said: “Due to poor weather conditions, services are currently suspended.

“Keep checking back and we'll let you know when services are likely to resume.”

Related topics:Storm AmyTrains
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice