Mersey Ferries suspended as Storm Amy batters Liverpool

Mersey Ferries services have been halted as Storm Amy brings adverse conditions to Merseyside.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mersey Ferries services have been suspended this morning, as Storm Amy continues to bring strong winds and adverse weather conditions to Liverpool.

Services were cancelled on Saturday (October 4), and Merseyrail trains were also impacted by the storm. While the wind gusts appear to be a little calmer this morning, the ferry operator has taken the decision to suspend operations again.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mersey Ferry and Liverpool skyline. Image: Pete - stock.adobe.com | Pete - stock.adobe.com

In an update this morning, a spokesperson for Mersey Ferries said: “Due to poor weather conditions, services are currently suspended.

“Keep checking back and we'll let you know when services are likely to resume.”