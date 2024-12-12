Images of first new Mersey Ferry in over 60 years show off fresh look
It was announced last year that a new ship would be commissioned to take the famous journey across the Mersey – the first since the 1960s – and the first images of the new vessel’s design can now be revealed.
Construction of the new Mersey Ferry began in November, with Cammell Laird in Birkenhead working on the exciting vessel to continue historic river crossings for generations to come.
The new ferry has a modern ship design, but features the traditional Mersey Ferry colours of red, black and white, showcasing its. rich heritage. The interior boasts a contemporary theme and the lower deck will feature new seating, bike storage, and an event space.
On the upper deck, passengers will be treated to panoramic views of the Mersey through full-length windows, with a bar area and event space suitable for weddings, parties, and corporate events.
It is expected that passenger services will begin in the summer of 2026.
