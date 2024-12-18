Mersey Tunnels go toll-free for Christmas 2024 - full details
Driving between Wirral and Liverpool will be once again be free this Christmas, with Mersey Tunnels fees waived.
With limited public transport options available, motorists are able to travel across the Mersey for free each Christmas Day, with tunnel tolls paused. Both Mersey Tunnels - Queensway (Birkenhead) and Kingsway (Wallasey) will be toll free from 10.00pm on Christmas Eve (December 24) to 6.00am on Boxing Day (December 26).
A special network of free bus services, funded by Merseytravel, will also run on Christmas Day, covering most hospital routes across Liverpool, Sefton, St Helens, Knowsley, Wirral and Halton, between 12.00pm and 6.00pm. Full details of bus services can be found here.
Merseyrail will not operate any train services on Christmas Day, however, trains will be running across the whole network on all other days throughout Christmas and New Year, including Boxing Day.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.