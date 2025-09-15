Merseyrail topped the national scorecard.

Merseyrail has been crowned the UK’s most family-friendly railway for the second year in a row, topping the 2025 scorecard published by the Campaign for Family-Friendly Trains.

The scorecard, which assessed 23 train operators across the country, awarded Merseyrail an industry-leading score of 8 out of 10, the highest of any operator.

Rail companies are evaluated against ten key criteria, including station accessibility, on-board facilities, support services, and the availability of accurate and helpful information for families.

Merseyrail. | Merseyrail

Merseyrail achieved full marks for both dedicated buggy spaces with nearby seating and level boarding between train and platform across its entire network.

Neil Grabham, Managing Director of Merseyrail, said: “We’re proud that Merseyrail has once again been recognised as the UK’s most family-friendly railway. This underlines our commitment to ensuring we deliver services that make every day journeys easier, safer and more inclusive for families.

“From level boarding to dedicated buggy spaces and tailored support at every station, we’re focused on delivering a network that meets the needs of our customers and is at the heart of the communities we serve.”