Services on all lines will be affected and there will be no replacement bus service during the 24hr strike.

Network Rail workers across the North West are taking part in a huge national strike at the start of October as tesn of thousands of staff walkout in a dispute over pay and safety.

Members of the National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers (RMT) and the train drivers union Aslef have voted in favour of strike action across Network Rail and 16 train operating companies.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The picket line outside Liverpool Lime Street station (Photo: PA)

The strike action will affect services from Liverpool Lime Street and also have a big impact on Merseyrail services.

Merseyrail staff are not directly involved, but the signal operators on the regional network are employed by Network Rail and will be taking part in the strike action.

As a result, Merseyrail will run a limited train service on Saturday, October 1, due to a planned 24-hour strikes by RMT and Aslef union members.

A Merseyrail train in the station. Image: Shutterstock

The industrial action will begin at 7.00am on Saturday and run until 7.00am on Sunday.

Merseyrail will run an hourly service calling at selected stations on each of their lines between 7:30am and 6:30pm on the affected days, but are advising passengers to only make essential journeys.

The RMT have another strike planned for October 8, which could also affect services.

The Merseyrail services affected by strike

Chester and Ellesmere Port lines: No trains will operate between Chester and Rock Ferry or Ellesmere Port and Rock Ferry. Trains will run hourly between Rock Ferry and Liverpool Central, calling at all stations.

New Brighton line: Trains will run hourly, calling at all stations.

West Kirby line: Trains will run hourly, calling at all stations.

Southport line: Trains will run hourly, calling at all stations.

Hunts Cross line: No trains will operate between Liverpool Central and Hunts Cross.

Ormskirk line: Trains will run hourly, calling at all stations.

Kirkby line: Trains will run hourly, calling at all stations.

There are no rail-replacement buses before train services begin, again due to lack of availability. It is intended that a normal train service will resume from 08.00 across the Merseyrail network.

Full timetables are available via the Merseyrail website.

What’s been said

Andy Heath, Managing Director at Merseyrail said: “We continue to work closely with Network Rail to allow train services to operate on our Network during these further periods of national disruption.

“However, anyone planning to travel on October 1 needs to be aware that our trains are likely to be very busy. So, please plan your journey carefully, allow for extra travelling time and be patient with us. We will be working hard to ensure you get to where you need to be.”

What national rail companies will be affected by the strikes?

The following rail companies will once again be taking part in the RMT strikes:

Chiltern Railways

Cross Country Trains

Greater Anglia

LNER

East Midlands Railway

c2c

Great Western Railway

Hull Trains

Northern Trains

South Eastern

South Western

RailwayTranspennine Express

Avanti West Coast

West Midlands Trains

GTR (including Gatwick Express as well as Network Rail)

The following rail companies will once again be taking part in the strikes Aslef:

Avanti West Coast

Chiltern Railways

CrossCountry

Greater Anglia

Great Western Railway

Hull Trains

LNER

London Overground

Northern Trains

South Eastern

RailwayTranspennine Express

West Midlands Trains

Are there more strikes planned?

Merseyrail services are not expected to be affected by the Industrial action that has been announced by Aslef members on October 5.