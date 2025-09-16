Merseyside firefighters rescue horses stuck in canal and swamp
On Friday, a crew from Heswall Fire Station and Merseyside Search & Rescue team came to the aid of a four-year-old horse stuck in a swamp embankment in Irby.
With the help of an on scene vet who sedated the animal, firefighters carefully cleared a path and lifted the 400kg horse to safety using strops and ropes. The horse was then checked over by a vet.
Then again on Sunday a crew from Kirkby Fire Station and Merseyside Search & Rescue team were called to Melling where an elderly horse was trapped in a canal.
Using ropes and strops, crews kept the horse calm and carried out another safe rescue.
A spokesperson for Merseyside Fire and Rescue joked that there was “Neigh problem too big” for them.