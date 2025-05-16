Hazardous flytipping is destroying our community - it's beyond a joke

Residents express frustration over ongoing fly tipping.

Residents in one part of Merseyside say the constant fly tipping and discarded heavy duty rubbish is ‘beyond a joke’ and have raised concerns about the hazardous impact this is having on their community.

In an attempt to better understand the scale of the fly-tipping problems in south Sefton, the LDRS accepted an invitation from the street cleansing team at Sefton Council last month and accompanied them on their daily round. During the shift, the LDRS found multiple discarded mattresses, sofas and chairs, masonry, large cabinets and white goods such as fridges and freezers.

This article was preceded by a series of LDRS reports about fly tipping in Bootle including the case of Collette Etherington became a “prisoner in her own home” due to piles of rubbish blocking the exit to her house. Ms Etherington said the issues started four years ago and turned her home life into a ‘living nightmare’.

The latest issue of fly tipping and heavy duty rubbish in Bootle was reported in the alleyways around Fernhill Road in Bootle. The issue was published to a local Facebook group by account ‘Champion News’ with the following post: “Sefton Council and One Vision Housing, when will this be addressed?

“Change the entry system with verbal community engagement. Clear, maintain and monitor.”

Piled up alleyway rubbish in Bootle. | Champion News / Facebook User

The photographs accompanying the post prompted a number of replies expressing local concerns, one person commented: “That’s disgusting no need. It must be infested with rats and a fire hazard.”

Whilst another resident commented: “Getting beyond a joke this entry. Sefton Council when you going to sort it out its not been cleaned for over 2 years sick of reporting it.”

However, residents acknowledge that both Sefton Council and One Vision Housing (OVH) are implementing plans to address the fly-tipping issue both in the immediate and long-term.

In early April, Sovini – maintenance contractor for OVH – launched its Alleyway Strategic Action Plan with a clean-up event in Bootle. The initiative is specifically aimed at combating fly-tipping and improving the quality of life for local residents.

Local community organiser, Mike Brennan admins local Facebook group, ‘ Bootle Action’ and regularly posts updates about the fly tipping issues around south Sefton and advocates for cleaner neighbourhoods, he said: “Flytipping is having a negative impact on our community.

“Chucking waste in the entry is anti social, disgusting and increases vermin activity. It also costs money which could be better spent on providing services for our children and vulnerable residents.

“We have become a throw away society when a lot of the items dumped are in good condition and could be passed on.”

A spokesperson for One Vision Housing said it remains committed to improving the local environment, adding: “The fly-tipping issues raised at Fernhill Road, Bootle, are included in our wider programme of works for June, forming part of our Alleyway Strategic Action Plan.

“We are working in partnership with Sefton Council to engage, educate, and enforce proactive measures. Additional measures include enhanced surveillance, a pilot waste disposal scheme, prosecution, and the recruitment of additional dedicated resources to implement this strategy.

“Once all alleyways have been cleared, the schedule will restart to maintain the alleyways.”