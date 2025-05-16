BBC's latest drama, 'The Cage,' starring Sheridan Smith and Michael Socha, is being filmed in Liverpool.

A new drama, written and created by BAFTA nominated Scouser, Tony Schumacher, is currently being filmed in Liverpool. Commissioned by the BBC, The Cage, is a five-part series directed by Al Mackay.

The exciting new commission stars Sheridan Smith and Michael Socha, with the pair spotted filming around Liverpool and Merseyside. Below is everything we know about the upcoming series so far.

BBC The Cage cast

The Cage will star Sheridan Smith and Michael Socha. A full cast list has not yet been revealed.

Sheridan Smith and Michael Socha spotted filming new BBC drama The Cage in Netherley. | Ian Fairbrother

BBC The Cage plot

The Cage is described as “a high-stakes, high energy crime story set within the world of a Liverpool Casino with two unforgettable characters at its heart”.

When Leanne (Smith) and Matty (Socha) discover they are both robbing from the safe at the inner-city casino they work in, their lives are set on a collision course; with each other, the local gangster they're stealing from, and the police.

Sheridan Smith spotted filming new BBC drama The Cage in Netherley. | Ian Fairbrother

BBC The Cage filming locations

While all locations have not yet been revealed due to filming still taking place, we do know some of the spots featured in the new series:

Netherley

Caldy

Water Street (Liverpool city centre)

Sefton Park

Kirkby

Pensby

Speke

As filming is still underway, an official release date has not yet been announced.