Ian Byrne said the chanting from away fans was ‘deeply disturbing’.

Ian Byrne, MP for Liverpool West Derby, is urging the Government to add Hillsborough to the school curriculum following ‘vile chants’ heard during Liverpool’s 1-0 win against Manchester City at Anfield on Sunday.

City fans reportedly chanted ‘murderers,’ in relation to the 39 people who died at Heysel in 1985 and the 97 who died as a result of the chaos at the FA Cup semi-final in Sheffield in 1989.

The away fans also vandalised parts of Anfield and Merseyside Police have confirmed they are working closely with both clubs to investigate a series of reported incidents.

Liverpool MP Ian Byrne in Parliament. Image: Parliament TV

Liverpool FC released a statement, shortly after full-time on Sunday, which read: “We are deeply disappointed to hear vile chants relating to football stadium tragedies from the away section. The concourse in the away section was also vandalised with graffiti of a similar nature.

“We know the impact such behaviour has on the families, survivors and all those associated with such disasters.

Advertisement

“We are working with the relevant authorities and we will also work with Manchester City in order to do our utmost to ensure these chants are eradicated from football altogether.”

The Football Association have also condemned the behaviour, however Manchester City are yet to comment.

Liverpool fan David Hughes - son of Eric George Hughes, who died at Hillsborough - expressed his disappointed, saying: “Once again chants mocking Hillsborough have to bring my mood right down. Glad the club is saying something about it. But I’m fed up with it.”

Another fan shared photos of vandalism, referring to Liverpool supporters as ‘murderers.’

Advertisement

What has Ian Byrne said?

Ian Byrne MP has written to the Secretary of State for Education, requesting a meeting about the Hillsborough disaster being added to school curriculums.

He said the events of the weekend were ‘deeply upsetting’ and that children should be taught about ‘one of the biggest miscarriages of justice our country has ever seen.’

A Hillsborough survivor himself, the MP works with the families of those who lost their lives as a result of the disaster, through the Real Truth Legacy Project.

Leading the project, Mr Byrne aims to educate current and future generations about the Hillsborough disaster and the injustices victims and families have experienced.

Advertisement

In April this year, the Liverpool MP wrote to the chair of the board of Manchester City asking the club to get involved with a Hillsborough education project.

The letter was sent following chants from City fans during a minute’s silence to mark the 33rd anniversary of the Hillsborough disaster at the FA Cup semi-final between Liverpool and Manchester City at Wembley.