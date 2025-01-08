Merseyside schools closed due to 'hazardous' snow and ice

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A number of schools across Merseyside will remain closed as snow and ice causes hazardous conditions.

A yellow weather warning for ice is in force until 12.00am, covering Liverpool, Wirral, Sefton, St Helens, Knowsley and Halton, as leftover snow turns to icy stretches.

Several schools across Merseyside closed their doors on Tuesday (January 7) due to heavy snowfall and the closures continue today (January 8), with some parts of the region - including Wirral - still covered in thick snow.

Wirral Grammar School for Boys said it made the decision to close due to ‘hazardous’ conditions, while St John Plessington Catholic College said its closure was for ‘health and safety’ reasons.

Below are the Merseyside schools that have announced they will be closed on Wednesday. If your school is closed and is not on the list, please email [email protected].

Confirmed Merseyside school closures (January 8)

This list continues to be updated.

Wirral Grammar School for Boys, Wirral

St John Plessington Catholic College, Wirral

The Oldershaw School, Wirral

Prenton High School, Wirral

Irby Primary School, Wirral

Pensby High School, Wirral

St Anselm’s College, Wirral

Neston High School, Wirral