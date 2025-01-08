Merseyside schools closed due to 'hazardous' snow and ice
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
A yellow weather warning for ice is in force until 12.00am, covering Liverpool, Wirral, Sefton, St Helens, Knowsley and Halton, as leftover snow turns to icy stretches.
Several schools across Merseyside closed their doors on Tuesday (January 7) due to heavy snowfall and the closures continue today (January 8), with some parts of the region - including Wirral - still covered in thick snow.
Wirral Grammar School for Boys said it made the decision to close due to ‘hazardous’ conditions, while St John Plessington Catholic College said its closure was for ‘health and safety’ reasons.
Below are the Merseyside schools that have announced they will be closed on Wednesday. If your school is closed and is not on the list, please email [email protected].
Confirmed Merseyside school closures (January 8)
This list continues to be updated.
- Wirral Grammar School for Boys, Wirral
- St John Plessington Catholic College, Wirral
- The Oldershaw School, Wirral
- Prenton High School, Wirral
- Irby Primary School, Wirral
- Pensby High School, Wirral
- St Anselm’s College, Wirral
- Neston High School, Wirral
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.