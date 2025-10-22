This Merseyside town has been named among the UK's kindest - see the full list

Birkenhead, Wirral. | Tim Ung - stock.adobe.com

A Merseyside town has been named among the UK’s ‘kindest’ places.

Birkenhead has officially been recognised as one of the UK's kindest places by Benefact Group, an organisation that gives all its available profits to good causes, after locals made an extraordinary number of nominations for charities close to their hearts.

Between January and August 2025, residents in Birkenhead submitted a whopping 2,205 nominations for charities, ranging from grassroots projects to national initiatives.

The achievement comes from The Movement for Good Awards, an annual programme run by the Benefact Group, that invites the public to nominate charities for funding. Since launching in 2019, the initiative has generated over 4.6 million nominations from the general public.

Benefact Group said: “Birkenhead residents gave up their time to nominate the causes they care about most - a reflection of the town’s strong sense of community and everyday kindness.”

Top 10 kindest places in the UK

Norwich Milton Keynes Wolverhampton Newcastle upon Tyne Swindon Luton Plymouth Cardiff Birkenhead Manchester

Now in its seventh year, the Movement for Good Awards is once again inviting people to nominate the charities they care about most for a chance to receive a donation. Visit movementforgood.com.