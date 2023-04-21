Register
Merseyside’s only Michelin-starred restaurant is moving to Shropshire

The ‘unique and intimate’ Fraiche restaurant has been serving customers in Oxton for years.

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes
Published 21st Apr 2023, 11:13 BST
Updated 21st Apr 2023, 11:13 BST

Merseyside’s only restaurant with a Michelin star has sadly closed and is set to relocate to Shropshire.

Oxton Village’s, Fraiche, seats ten diners at a time, and was described by the Michelin Guide as ‘a unique and intimate place’. With one Michelin Star, Fraiche has been serving customers for many years, providing a truly fantastic fine-dining experience.

Full details of the relocation have not yet been released, but the new restaurant is expected to open this summer.

Sharing the news on Facebook, owner Marc Wilkinson said: “The eagle eyed local guests may have noticed the Fraiche signage has been removed and the infamous moon is now down and safely into my back pack.

“This can only mean Fraiche is indeed on the move and I leave Oxton filled with many memories and pride of what I have achieved so far with Fraiche not forgetting the wonderful people I have met along the way.

“Now it’s time to evolve Fraiche and relocate it to the stunning countryside of Shropshire. A huge thank you to all who have supported the restaurant and hope some of you venture down to try the new environment this summer.

Bookings: Marc said bookings for the new restaurant will be open from June 1 and that the menu style will ‘continue at the same high standards’. He added: “We will now offer private parking which is such a luxury compared to the gridlocked village I leave behind.”

Chef Mark Wilkinson displays one of his creations at Fraiche. Photo: @marcatfraiche/twitterChef Mark Wilkinson displays one of his creations at Fraiche. Photo: @marcatfraiche/twitter
Chef Mark Wilkinson displays one of his creations at Fraiche. Photo: @marcatfraiche/twitter
