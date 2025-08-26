Met Office weather Liverpool: 'Unsettled' week ahead after sunny bank holiday weekend
The Met Office predicts cooler, unsettled weather for Liverpool after a sunny bank holiday.
The Met Office says Liverpool and the North West can expect a “cooler and more unsettled week”, with “breezy” conditions and longer spells of rain after a bank holiday weekend filled with sunshine.
The weather agency says “low pressure will dominate the weather” with some areas experiencing “chilly” nights.
While Tuesday (August 26) will bring temperatures up to 24°C, much of the week will be sub-20°C with Sunday (August 31) set to drop to 18°C.
Met Office weather forecast for Liverpool
- Tuesday, August 26: Light showers changing to sunny intervals by lunchtime. High of 24°C.
- Wednesday, August 27: Cloudy changing to light rain by late morning. High of 21°C.
- Thursday, August 28: Light showers. High of 19°C.
- Friday, August 29: Sunny intervals changing to light showers by late morning. High of 19°C.
- Saturday, August 30: Light showers. High of 19°C.
- Sunday, August 31: Light showers changing to partly cloudy by early evening. High of 18°C.