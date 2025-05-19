BBC Radio 1's Big Weekend in Liverpool faces possible rain, as forecast by the Met Office, with a potentially soggy experience for festival-goers.

BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend will over Liverpool on May 23, 24 and 25, with up to 40,000 people expected to descend on Sefton Park on each day. The three-day bonanza promises fun, food and, of course, incredible music. But, will the sun shine or are wellies in order?

BBC Radio 1 Big Weekend 2024. | BBC Public Service/Sarah Jeynes/Jamie Simonds

BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend Liverpool weather forecast

In true British fashion, rain is on the cards for Radio 1’s Big Weekend in Liverpool after a long period of dry, sunny conditions. Below is the Met Office’s full weather forecast for Liverpool (as of May 19):

Friday, May 23: Sunny changing to partly cloudy by nighttime. High of 17°C.

Saturday, May 24: Cloudy changing to light rain by late morning. High of 17°C.

Sunday, May 25: Light showers changing to sunny intervals by lunchtime. High of 17°C.