Emma Dukes
Digital Journalist

Published 19th May 2025, 14:44 BST
BBC Radio 1's Big Weekend in Liverpool faces possible rain, as forecast by the Met Office, with a potentially soggy experience for festival-goers.

BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend will over Liverpool on May 23, 24 and 25, with up to 40,000 people expected to descend on Sefton Park on each day. The three-day bonanza promises fun, food and, of course, incredible music. But, will the sun shine or are wellies in order?

BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend Liverpool weather forecast

In true British fashion, rain is on the cards for Radio 1’s Big Weekend in Liverpool after a long period of dry, sunny conditions. Below is the Met Office’s full weather forecast for Liverpool (as of May 19):

  • Friday, May 23: Sunny changing to partly cloudy by nighttime. High of 17°C.
  • Saturday, May 24: Cloudy changing to light rain by late morning. High of 17°C.
  • Sunday, May 25: Light showers changing to sunny intervals by lunchtime. High of 17°C.
