The frontman took photos at the Liver Building and Empire Theatre, where the Rolling Stones last played in Liverpool in 1971.

Rock n roll legend Mick Jagger has been out and about on the streets of Liverpool ahead of the Rolling Stones gig at Anfield on Thursday night.

The band returns to Merseyside for the first time in more than 50 years, as part of their 14 show European tour ‘SIXTY’.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The band last played in the city in 1971 with two dates at Liverpool Empire Theatre in March that year.

Mick Jagger outside the Empire Theatre, where the Rolling Stones played in 1971. Image: @MickJagger/twitter

Jagger took a snap of himself outside the venue on his return the city yesterday, tweeting: “So long since I’ve been in Liverpool - looking forward to Anfield tomorrow night!”

The 76-year-old also took shots of himself outside the Liver Building and with his arm around the life-size bronze statue of Cilla Black in Mathew Street.

Mick Jagger with the Cilla Black statue on Matthew Street. Image: @MickJagger/twitter

The last time the Rolling Stones were in Liverpool, guitarist Ronnie Wood was yet to join Jagger and fellow guitarist Keith Richards in the line-up.

Now the godfathers of rock will perform their first ever stadium show in Liverpool in front of tens of thousands of fans.

Mick Jagger, with the Liver Building in the background. Image: @MickJagger/twitter

Opening the show will be Liverpool’s Echo & The Bunnyman - a fellow rock band known for classic tracks such as ‘The Killing Moon’, ‘Lips Like Sugar’ and ‘Nothing Lasts Forever’.

The band - which is fronted by Ian McCulloch - have been performing for 40 years and have notched nine top 20 albums in the UK.

The three-piece act formed in Liverpool’s iconic Eric’s club and have performed on a global stage since.

Mick Jagger poses in front of some street art. Image: @MickJagger/twitter

Here is the full list of ‘SIXTY’ tour dates in 2022:

JUNE

1 - Wanda Metropolitano Stadium, Madrid (Spain)

5 - Olympic Stadium, Munich (Germany)

9 - Anfield Stadium, Liverpool (England)

12 - Johan Cruijff Arena, Amsterdam (Netherlands)

17 - Wankdorf Stadium, Bern (Switzerland)

21 - San Siro Stadium, Milan (Italy)

25 - Hyde Park, London (England)

JULY