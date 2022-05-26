The godfathers of rock will perform their first ever stadium show in Liverpool in June - also their first gig in the city for more than 50 years.

The Rolling Stones have announced that they will make a return to Liverpool as part of their 60th anniversary tour ‘SIXTY’.

With tens of thousands expected to be in attendance at Anfield Stadium next month, LiverpoolWorld has covered everything you need to know ahead of this historic show.

When will The Rolling Stones play in Liverpool?

The era-defining rock band will grace the Merseyside region as part of their huge European tour called ‘SIXTY’.

Hosted at Anfield Stadium - the home of Liverpool Football Club - The Rolling Stones are set to play in the city on Thursday, 9 June 2022.

Where else will they play?

The Rolling Stones are planning to celebrate 60 years together through this tour in 2022, visiting all of Europe’s biggest cities and venues.

Starting off in the Spanish capital of Madrid - Liverpool FC’s Champions League final opponents in May - on 1 June, the 12 city tour comes to a conclusion in Stockholm on 31 July.

Here is the full list of ‘SIXTY’ tour dates in 2022:

JUNE

1 - Wanda Metropolitano Stadium, Madrid (Spain)

5 - Olympic Stadium, Munich (Germany)

9 - Anfield Stadium, Liverpool (England)

12 - Johan Cruijff Arena, Amsterdam (Netherlands)

17 - Wankdorf Stadium, Bern (Switzerland)

21 - San Siro Stadium, Milan (Italy)

25 - Hyde Park, London (England)

JULY

3 - Hyde Park, London (England)

11 - King Baudouin Stadium, Brussels (Belgium)

15 - Ernst Happel Stadium, Vienna (Austria)

19 - Groupama Stadium, Lyon (France)

23 - Hippodrome Paris Longchamp, Paris (France)

27 - Veltins Arena, Gelsenkirchen (Germany)

31 - Friends Area, Stockholm (Sweden)

How can I get tickets to the Liverpool gig?

Anfield Stadium has felt the footsteps from legends in football from years gone by, but when it comes to music legends, that divine right only comes for some - but now you can add rock icons The Rolling Stones to that list.

Tickets for the gig are still available via ticketing partner Ticketmaster, with prices ranging from as cheap as £56.60 or as expensive as £375.00 - this is depending on where you wish to be seated during the event.

VIP packages are available too for a premium experience.

For more information and to book your place at this historic gig, visit the official Ticketmaster page .

If for whatever reason tickets sell out closer to the event, you might find some available on resale exchange websites such as Viagogo and Twickets - visit the respective website for further details.

Who is the support act?

Only recently announced at the time of publication, there will be an iconic Merseyside support act for The Rolling Stones concert at Anfield.

Opening the show will be Liverpool’s Echo & The Bunnyman - a fellow rock band known for classic tracks such as ‘The Killing Moon’, ‘Lips Like Sugar’ and ‘Nothing Lasts Forever’.

The band - which is fronted by Ian McCulloch - have been performing for 40 years and have notched nine top 20 albums in the UK.

The three-piece act formed in Liverpool’s iconic Eric’s club and have performed on a global stage since.

What is the setlist?

The Rolling Stones are such an iconic band that there is almost a certainty that anyone who goes to their Liverpool gig will hear all their vintage tracks.

Whether it is ‘Satisfaction’, ‘You Can’t Always Get What You Want’, ‘Sympathy For The Devil’ or ‘Angie’ - the list of possible performances are extensive.

When it comes to setlists of gigs, taking a look at what songs were performed at a band or artists last big concert will help give fans an idea of what to expect.

According to Setlist.fm , this is the setlist that The Rolling Stones followed during their show at Hollywood’s Hard Rock Hotel on 23 November 2021:

Street Fighting Man

Let’s Spend The Night Together

19th Nervous Breakdown

Tumbling Dice

You Can’t Always Get What You Want

Living In A Ghost Town

Start Me Up

Honky Tonk Women

Connection

Slipping Away

Miss You

Midnight Rambler

Paint It Black

Sympathy For The Devil

Jumpin’ Jack Flash

Gimme Shelter

(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction

Who are The Rolling Stones?

If for whatever reason you have been living under a rock all your life - pardon the pun - The Rolling Stones are an iconic British rock group, formed in 1962, that drew on Chicago blues stylings to create a unique vision of the dark side of post-1960s counterculture.

The original line-up of the band consisted of Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, Brian Jones, Bill Wyman, and Charlie Watts. Later members were Mick Taylor, Ron Wood, and Darryl Jones.

The rock legends won their first Grammy Award for Voodoo Lounge (1994) and their second for Blue & Lonesome (2016); they had received a lifetime achievement award in 1987, as well as being inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1989.

Iconic albums consist of: ‘Sticky Fingers’ (1971), ‘Exile On Main St.’ (1972), ‘Let It Bleed’ (1969), ‘Beggars Banquet’ (1968) and many, many, many more - The Rolling Stones have a grand total of 30 studio albums.