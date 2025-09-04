More people died in Merseyside fires as fatalities rise across England

New figures reveal a rise in fire-related deaths on Merseyside.

The figures, released by the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government, show there were five fire-related fatalities recorded by the Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service in the year to March. This was an increase on the one a year earlier, but less than a decade earlier, when there were 13.

All of the Merseyside fatalities were in properties that are places of residence - referred to as dwelling fires.

Nationally, there were 271 fire-related fatalities in the year to March - an 8% increase on the 251 a year earlier.

Steve Wright, general secretary of the Fire Brigades Union, said urgent investment is needed to prevent future fatalities. He said: "Cuts to emergency services cost lives.

"Firefighters work tirelessly to keep the public safe, but the loss of one in five firefighter posts to cuts since 2010 means that services are severely overstretched and under-resourced.

"Combined with a crisis in building safety caused by decades of deregulation, as exposed by the Grenfell Tower fire, this is a recipe for disaster. The tragic and avoidable consequence is that fire related deaths are increasing.

"Cuts imposed by Labour this year could see the loss of a further 2,300 firefighter posts. The Government must stop this continued austerity and provide the investment urgently needed to save lives."

A spokesperson for the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government said: "Any fire-related death is a tragedy, and we are working hard to support our fire services.

"That’s why standalone fire and rescue authorities will receive an increase of almost £70 million next year to keep communities safe.

"We continue to work closely with the sector to ensure fire and rescue services have the resources they need, so we can support our brave firefighters and deliver better public services through our Plan for Change."