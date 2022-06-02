Wirral is expected to hold the most events with 78 streets successfully receiving permission to hold a party.

More than 200 street parties are being held across Merseyside this jubilee weekend.

As the country gathers to mark 70 years of Queen Elizabeth II on the throne, councils across the region have confirmed that 203 applications have been made for road closures to allow for jubilee themed street gatherings this weekend.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

From Thursday 2nd to Sunday 5th June, festivities will take place across the UK commemorating the 96-year-old’s reign.

On February 6, the Queen became the first British monarch to complete 70 years as head of state and the Commonwealth. In our region, Wirral is expected to hold the most events with 78 streets successfully receiving permission to hold a party.

A further 61 are being held in Liverpool with 56 are slated to take place across Sefton. In Knowsley, only eight applications have been made for a street party to commemorate the jubilee.

Wirral, Liverpool and Sefton Councils all confirmed they would waive the fee for the staging of any street parties across their areas.

Announcing the city’s plans earlier this year, Angie Redhead, head of assets at Liverpool Council, told the authority’s culture and visitor economy select committee earlier this year that the main commemoration will be a “really celebratory, family friendly event,” the type of which she described as a “flag waving, marching band playing, scone eating” gathering.

Documents submitted to the committee said that “one thing is for sure, visitors will leave with a renewed sense of civic pride and admiration for our monarch.”

Ms Redhead said residents were encouraged to hold street parties for the jubilee and added: “It’s a real moment in time and we just want to do what Liverpool does best, sing Rule Britannia, wave our flags and eat our scones.”

When the Queen last celebrated a jubilee, the Diamond celebration back in 2012, hundreds turned out across Liverpool to wave flags, throw parties and enjoy the festivities. This was during a year in which the European Championships were being held and the Olympic Games in London.