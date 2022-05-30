Jubilee Beacons are set to be lit across the UK to mark the 70th anniversary of Queen Elizabeth II being on the throne - when are they being lit across Liverpool?

The first stop of the Platinum Jubilee calendar is the lighting of Jubilee Beacons across multiple different countries around the world - all of which is in honour of her majesty the Queen.

Here is everything you must know about the Jubilee Beacons, as well as if there are any in Liverpool and how to find one closest to you.

What are the Jubilee Beacons and what will happen?

Queen Elizabeth II during a Royal Garden Party at Buckingham Palace. Picture: Yui Mok - WPA Pool/Getty Images.

The Jubilee Beacons are a part of the official celebrations of Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee in 2022.

To mark 70 years on the throne, this is the first community event of the extended four-day weekend.

Beacons will be set alight throughout the United Kingdom, Channel Islands, Isle of Man, UK Overseas Territories, and the Commonwealth as a way to bring everyone together to mark this outstanding occasion.

The event’s official website says: “There is a long and unbroken tradition in our country of celebrating royal jubilees, weddings and coronations with the lighting of beacons.

“A beacon chain, once used as a tool for communication, has now become a symbol of unity across towns, borders, countries and continents and is often the central point of focus for any outdoor gathering or celebration.”

Beacons are a huge tradition, used previously during Queen Victoria’s Diamond Jubilee in 1897, as well as in 1977, 2002, 2012, as well as during Queen Elizabeth II’s 90th birthday 6 years ago.

During this year’s lighting of the Jubilee beacons, expect to hear a new song sung by choirs in all of the 54 Commonwealth countries.

When are they going to be lit?

All beacons in the UK, Channel Islands and Isle of Man will be lit at 9:45 pm on Thursday, 2 June 2022.

The Royal Institute of Chartered Surveyors Anchor Chain will be lit at 9:30 pm, whilst the beacons along Hadrian’s Wall in Northern England will be lit at 10 pm.

In regards to international beacons, they are set to be lit at 9:15 pm local time.

Where are your nearest Jubilee Beacons in Liverpool?

In total, more than 2,022 beacons will be lit throughout the UK, as well as in the Channel Islands, Isle of Man, British Overseas Territories and the Commonwealth.

Are there any Jubilee Beacon Lightings in and around Liverpool City Region for the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee next month? Let’s take a look at three examples:

Wirral Jubilee Beacon Lighting - the Mayor of Wirral is set to light the borough’s Jubilee Beacon with the magnificent backdrop of the Grand Entrance Arch to Birkenhead Park (Park Drive, Birkenhead, CH41 4HD)

- the Mayor of Wirral is set to light the borough’s Jubilee Beacon with the magnificent backdrop of the Grand Entrance Arch to Birkenhead Park (Park Drive, Birkenhead, CH41 4HD) Beacon Lighting at Taylor Park - a short service including live music and readings before lighting the Jubilee Beacon at 9:45 pm in St Helens (Regents Road, St Helens, WA10 3HX)

- a short service including live music and readings before lighting the Jubilee Beacon at 9:45 pm in St Helens (Regents Road, St Helens, WA10 3HX) Liverpool Waterfront Beacons of Light - to mark each decade of the 70 years on the throne, this event will set alight seven beacons across the waterfront with the backdrop of the Three Graces in honour of Queen Elizabeth II; includes live entertainment (Water Street, Liverpool, L3 1EL)