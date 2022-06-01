Banks throughout Liverpool are set to operate at differing opening and closing times to commemorate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee this week.

With the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee fast approaching - the celebration of Her Majesty’s 70th anniversary as the head of state - various businesses are set to operate at different opening times to accommodate time for staff to celebrate.

Banks are expected to be one of them, joining the likes of supermarkets, DIY stores and post offices in announcing a change in operating hours.

Here is everything you need to know about bank opening times in Liverpool over Jubilee weekend.

When is the Platinum Jubilee bank holiday weekend?

Platinum Jubilee bank holiday weekend is just around the corner at the time of publication - falling at the beginning of June.

Combined with that of the Whitsun day off - which instead of being on the last Monday of May was moved to align with the Royal celebrations this year - the following dates will be affected: Thursday, 2 June (Whitsun), Friday, 3 June (Jubilee), Saturday, 4 June and Sunday, 5 June (weekend).

HSBC

The following are the operating hours of some HSBC branches in Liverpool during the four-day bank holiday weekend:

Lord Street, Liverpool

Whitsun, 2 June: CLOSED

Jubilee, 3 June: CLOSED

4 June: 9:30 am to 1 pm

5 June: CLOSED

Prescot Road, Liverpool

Whitsun, 2 June: CLOSED

Jubilee, 3 June: CLOSED

4 June: 9:30 am to 1 pm

5 June: CLOSED

Allerton Road, Liverpool

Whitsun, 2 June: CLOSED

Jubilee, 3 June: CLOSED

4 June: 9:30 am to 1 pm

5 June: CLOSED

To find out the opening times of your local HSBC branch, please visit the HSBC branch finder .

Lloyds Banking Group

The following are the opening and closing times of some Lloyds Banking Group branches in Liverpool during the Jubilee weekend.

Church Street, Liverpool

Whitsun, 2 June: CLOSED

Jubilee, 3 June: CLOSED

4 June: 9 am to 3 pm

5 June: CLOSED

Broadway, Liverpool

Whitsun, 2 June: CLOSED

Jubilee, 3 June: CLOSED

4 June: 9 am to 1 pm

5 June: CLOSED

Breck Road, Liverpool

Whitsun, 2 June: CLOSED

Jubilee, 3 June: CLOSED

4 June: CLOSED

5 June: CLOSED

To find out the opening and closing times of your local Lloyds Banking Group branch, please visit the branch finder .

Barclays

The following are the opening and closing times of some Barclays branches in Liverpool during the Jubilee period.

St Mary’s, Liverpool

Whitsun, 2 June: CLOSED

Jubilee, 3 June: CLOSED

4 June: CLOSED

5 June: CLOSED

Chapel Street, Liverpool

Whitsun, 2 June: CLOSED

Jubilee, 3 June: CLOSED

4 June: CLOSED

5 June: CLOSED

Birkenhead, Liverpool

Whitsun, 2 June: CLOSED

Jubilee, 3 June: CLOSED

4 June: CLOSED

5 June: CLOSED