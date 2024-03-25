Watch more of our videos on Shots!

More than 50 fully-electric double-decker buses are set to begin operating across the Liverpool City Region, in a bid to 'decarbonise' the public transport network and 'improve air quality'. The 58 buses will join the existing zero-emission fleet, which includes 20 zero-emission hydrogen buses that were first launched on the roads in May last year.

The announcement comes after the Combined Authority was awarded £9.4m, following a successful bid to the Department for Transport's Zero Emission Bus Regional Area fund. The 'ZEBRA 2' funding covers up to 75% of the cost difference between the zero emission vehicles and a standard diesel engine bus. The Combined Authority will contribute £22m in match-funding, bringing the total amount of money committed to the project to more than £30m.

It is planned that the new buses - which will be operated by Stagecoach - will run on the 17, 19, 14 and 20/21 bus routes between Kirkby, Tower Hill, Northwood and Liverpool city centre. A rollout date for the new zero-emissions stock is yet to be announced.

Richard McGuckin, Executive Director for Place at the Liverpool City Region Combined Authority said: “The money secured will, along with the match-funding already committed by the CA, help to bring dozens of new zero-emission buses to the city region enabling us push forward with our ambitions to decarbonise our transport network and improve air quality.”