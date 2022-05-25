Four unsigned music acts have won a competition which grants them a prize of performing music in Paul McCartney’s childhood home.

The National Trust has chosen four lucky musicians to take part in The Forthlin Sessions - they will visit, write and perform at 20 Forthlin Road which is known as “the birthplace of The Beatles.”

The home is cared for by the National Trust who have run the competition - they have now crowned Serena Ittoo from Enfield, Humm from Bath, Emily Theidora from Richmond and Dullan from Wrexham as their winners.

Paul’s brother Mike McCartney, said: “It’s wonderful that the two-up, two-down we grew up in is hosting a new generation of musicians, over sixty years on.

Artists Serena Ittoo, Dullan, Humm who are Carys Lewin and Arty Jackson, and Emily Theodora.

“From an ordinary house in an ordinary street, amazing things happened because of being given the opportunity to express ourselves creatively and we’re passing that on today.

“I’m looking forward to seeing how the story of Forthlin, and what the public shares, sparks new music from these four acts, and more widely.

“We want our little house to keep inspiring people for generations to come.”

Mike McCartney at Forthlin Road.

The house is special as over 30 songs were written there by The Beatles including Love Me Do, Please Please Me, I Saw Her Standing There and When I’m 64.

The National Trust is hoping that some of that music magic will rub off on the winners of their competition.

The four will perform at the house on June 17 but the nature of the show is not yet confirmed.

The National Trust is now asking the public to share stories of what The Beatles discography means to them to spark new ideas for present day content.

They’re asking people to share how the band’s music inspired them, got them through tough times and what memories they have of the iconic group.

People can share their Beatles thoughts with the hashtag #TheForthlinSessions on social media.

Contributions will be shared with the four musicians, who will use it as inspiration for their performance next month.

Paul& John rehearse 'I Saw Her Standing There.'

TV presenter and radio broadcasting pioneer Annie Nightingale said: “I have spent all my life trying to say thank you to The Beatles, who made succeeding generations believe that, yes, you can achieve your dreams.

“There were no trappingsm no luxury in the young MCCartney’s home, in Forthlin Road.

“But there was music, and inspiration.

“They were saying…if we can make our dreams come true…so can you.”

A new survey commissioned by The National Trust revealed that one in three Brits say that a Beatles song has influenced their lives or their families lives.

Around five per cent of people said they were inspired to pick up a musical instrument due to the band and 12% of people said that a Beatles song was linked to a key life event such as a wedding or the birth of a child.

John Lennon and Paul McCartney, writing at 20 Forthlin Road.

Celia Richardson from The National Trust, said: “We know from talking to people who visit 20 Forthlin Road that the music sparked there has had a massive impact on people’s lives over the years,

“We want the stories of the p;aces we care for to keep inspiring creativity among new generations and we can’t wait to see this next chapter in the Forthlin Road story.”