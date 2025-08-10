Merseyside Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was ‘kicked in the face’ by another dog walker.

The incident took place in Leasowe on Friday night (August 8).

Merseyside Police said a man, who is in his 50s, was walking his dog on Links View Playing fields, near to Shackleton Road, at around 7.10pm when his dog and another dog, which was being walked by an another male, began barking at each other.

The force said the dogs were separated by the other male who then became irate. As the man walked away he was approached from behind and punched to the floor by the male. He was then kicked in the face and back before the male made off.

The man suffered injuries to his back and face and was taken to hospital for treatment.

Links View playing fields. | Google

An investigation is underway and witness and CCTV enquiries are in the process of being carried out.

Detective Inspector Phil Ryan said: "This was a nasty and unprovoked assault which left the man needing hospital treatment.

"We are appealing for anyone who was in the area of Links View Playing fields or Shackleton Road at around 7pm last night who heard or saw the incident or saw the male leaving the area to contact us."

“Anyone with information should contact Merseyside Police social media desk via X @MerPolCC or on Facebook ‘Merseyside Police Contact Centre’. You can also report information via our website: https://www.merseyside.police.uk/ro/report/ocr/af/how-to-report-a-crime/ or call 101 quoting incident reference 25000654914.

“Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their website here: https://crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information/forms/give-information-anonymously In an emergency always call 999.”