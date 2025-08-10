Paul Hollywood is urging people to share information after his brother was hospitalised in a ‘nasty’ attack in Leasowe.

LiverpoolWorld reported earlier today that a man in his 50s was walking his dog on Links View Playing fields on Friday night (August 8), near to Shackleton Road, at around 7.10pm when his dog and another dog, which was being walked by an another male, began barking at each other.

The dogs were separated by the other male who then became irate. As the man walked away he was approached from behind and punched to the floor by the male. He was then kicked in the face and back before the male made off..

The man suffered injuries to his back and face and was taken to hospital for treatment.

Now, Great British Bake Off star and Wirral native, Paul Hollywood, has revealed that the victim was his brother, Lee.

In a statement on social media, Paul said: “If you have information regarding this attack on Friday night, the person in question who was attacked is my brother Lee.” He asked his followers to contact Merseyside Police.

The police said an investigation is underway and witness and CCTV enquiries are in the process of being carried out.

Detective Inspector Phil Ryan said: "This was a nasty and unprovoked assault which left the man needing hospital treatment.

Links View playing fields. | Google

"We are appealing for anyone who was in the area of Links View Playing fields or Shackleton Road at around 7pm last night who heard or saw the incident or saw the male leaving the area to contact us."

“Anyone with information should contact Merseyside Police social media desk via X @MerPolCC or on Facebook ‘Merseyside Police Contact Centre’. You can also report information via our website: https://www.merseyside.police.uk/ro/report/ocr/af/how-to-report-a-crime/ or call 101 quoting incident reference 25000654914.

“Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their website here: https://crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information/forms/give-information-anonymously In an emergency always call 999.”