Appeal after 'loving father' died on way home from Liverpool match

A ‘loving’ dad died on his way home from a Liverpool match on Saturday (November 9).

Neil Bradley, originally from Liverpool but more recently living in Oldham, died in hospital after his car hit a wall and lamppost on Lister Drive in Fairfield at about 10.15pm.

The 59-year-old had been to the 8.00pm Liverpool FC v Aston Villa match at Anfield stadium and Merseyside Police believe he had parked his 2015 red Ford focus near to Newsham Park/Orphan Drive in the Tuebrook area. No other vehicles were involved in the incident.

In a tribute, Mr Bradley’s family said: “Neil had an insatiable thirst for life and often enjoyed running, trainspotting, listening to rock music and supporting his boyhood club Liverpool. He was a ray of sunshine and could light up any room with his jokes. A loving father, son, brother, husband and friend to many. He will be missed dearly.”

Detective Sergeant Andy Roper, Lead Investigating Officer from the Matrix Serious Collision Investigation Unit said: “Our thoughts are with Neil’s family at this devastating time and our specialist family liaison officers are supporting them.

“We are continuing to investigate the collision and the events leading up to it. I urge anyone who witnessed or has information on this incident which will assist the investigation to please contact us. I would like to appeal anyone who may recall seeing a red Ford Focus in the area at the time to please contact our officers.”

He added: “We ask that anyone who was in the area and has dash camera fitted to their car to please review your footage or contact our team so that we can do so. Any piece of information, no matter how small or insignificant it may appear, could assist us in providing answers for Neil’s family.”

If you witnessed the incident or have any information or footage that can assist enquiries, you can call the Matrix Serious Collision Investigation Unit on (0151) 777 5747, [email protected], or DM @MerPolCC on X (Twitter) quoting reference 24000953003.