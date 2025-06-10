A new Liverpool college has announced its partnership with Everton.

Liverpool Business College, which was established in 2024 and will officially open its doors in September 2025 to 50 students, has teamed up with Everton Football College.

Affiliated with the Toffees, Everton Football College offers post-16 academic education and football training courses and was last year rated as ‘outstanding’ by Ofsted.

Under the new partnership, footballers will play for Everton Football College full time whilst studying for a Pearson Level 3 Business Extended Diploma - the equivalent of three A Levels - at Liverpool Business College, which is based on Chapel Street in Liverpool city centre.

Created by Chief Executive Officer, James Quinn, a dad-of-three from Huyton, Liverpool Business College was launched when James’ son was searching for a place to study business and he became frustrated with the lack of innovation and real-world work experience offered by much larger colleges.

The curriculum has been designed by entrepreneurs in the city for future entrepreneurs, with those involved from a variety of backgrounds and industries to provide a wide range of business knowledge. It combines academic studies and real-world work experience, as well as exposing students to business masterclasses led by local entrepreneurs.

James, 38, coached at Premier League Academies before transitioning into Sports Education. He has been a business owner for the last 19 years specialising in sports college provision and an independent higher education provider also specialising in degrees in sports.

The partnership with Everton Football College will launch in the academic year of 2025/26 with ten students participating initially.

James said: “As a Liverpudlian who loves the city and a business owner for almost two decades, I’m incredibly passionate about helping the next generation and providing a platform for young entrepreneurs to pursue their passions.

“Liverpool Business College has been created to do just that; giving students the knowledge to apply to real-world experiences. Our mission is to turn business passions into real-life success.”