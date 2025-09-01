A brand-new padel centre with “championship-level” indoor courts has today opened its doors.

Now the fastest growing racquet sport in the world, padel – which is a cross between tennis and squash - has become hugely popular in the UK.

Ignite Padel, a Liverpool-based company, opened its first site in the city in April 2025 with six floodlit outdoor courts which have since been fully booked all summer.

Now, it has launched a new venue, located just minutes from the M53 and a short drive from Liverpool.

Ignite Padel’s new site, located at Cheshire Oaks, offers five “top-tier” indoor courts and two outdoor courts as well as a coffee shop, flexible working space and viewing gallery. A fully licensed bar will launch within the next month, and the outdoor courts will soon be covered.

Initially open from 8.00am to midnight, the company plans to extend to 6.00am to midnight and, eventually, 24-hour access.

A spokesperson for Ignite Padel added: “We have imported the courts from Spain and they are championship standard quality and LTA approved.

“Being able to create indoor padel courts was also a key factor in the company’s expansion plans.

“Having the five indoor courts, and two outdoor, will give us greater flexibility in what we’re able to offer and allow us to host top-level tournaments.”

The second venue is part of Ignite’s plans to open five padel centres in the North West within twelve months.