Matcha mania is brewing across Liverpool - and I’m definitely here for it.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It's green, it's earthy and it's quickly becoming Liverpool's new go-to drink, matcha.

A finely ground Japanese green tea is popping up on café menus across the city and local businesses say demand has never been higher.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Known for its health benefits, matcha is rich in nutrients such as vitamin C and many say it gives a calmer, longer-lasting energy boost than coffee. It's a trend being driven by younger generations, especially Gen Z, who are seeking alternatives to traditional coffee culture.

With this in mind, our video journalist Emily Bonner is on a mission to find the tastiest matchas on offer right here in Liverpool, and has tried three of the city’s most raved about spots.

Cornhill Coffee, which is located right by the Baltic Fleet, is a family-owned business run by a mother and daughter. They sell coffee, baked goods, fresh sandwiches and a selection of matcha too.

Matcha from ICED. | LocalTV

Emily said: “I've gone for a blueberry one today, so let's give that a taste test. Oh, that is good. That is really, really delicious.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If you're not sure about matcha, if it's your first time, or you've had it before and you're not into the bitterness, sometimes it even has a slight umami-like savoury taste, then get it flavoured, no judgement here. I love it.

The matcha market seems to be growing, meaning Liverpool might be sipping on this green trend for years to come. And it's not just about the drink. From ice creams to dessert, it's becoming a key flavour in the foodie scene, adding a splash of green to the city's cafe culture.

Unlike regular green tea, matcha is made by grinding whole leaves into a powder. That means when you drink it, you consume the entire leaf, giving you more nutrients than a traditional brew.

Next, Emily headed to Caife Brea which is just down the side of St Johns.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Emily tries Liverpool's matcha offerings, | LocalTV

She said: “I've gone for a cherry matcha this time. Wow. Oh my gosh. If you like cherries, that is absolutely gorgeous.”

Finally, Emily went over to Liverpool ONE, to try ICED - the latest venture of Bean.

She said: “They say their matcha's organic ceremonial grade, which is supposed to be the highest quality you can get.

“I went for a white chocolate and raspberry. I was going to deviate from the fruity ones that I've been having. There was a salted pistachio one, but I thought scenes have gone fruity so far. Continue with that theme. Let's give it a try.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It's definitely the sweetest one I've had today. I'm not complaining.”

So whether you're after a caffeine kick without the crash, or simply a splash of colour on your Insta feed, there's a good chance your next cup in Liverpool might just be green.

Watch Emily’s full video above.