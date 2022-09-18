Ashley Dale murder investigation update, fuel poverty crisis in Liverpool and vigil for victims of violence.

A city official has warned that fuel poverty could become endemic across Liverpool within months if the energy price cap continues to increase.

As of October 1, a typical household energy bill will rise to £2,500 a year, an increase of almost £600. A support package of £400 was announced by former Chancellor Rishi Sunak in May.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Richard Jones, head of intelligence and analytics, said households in each ward across the city could be spending more than 10% of their income on energy bills by April.

Mr Jones presented what he described as the “doomsday” scenario at Liverpool Town Hall. Almost 20% of Liverpool is said to be in fuel poverty according to the 2020 figures, placing it more than 5% above the national average.

He said: “If nothing is done to provide support, there’s a huge crisis. People have less money to spend and vulnerability is likely to increase.”

🚨 Four men arrested in connection with the murder of Ashley Dale in Old Swan last month have now been released on bail. Three were held on suspicion of murder and possession of a firearm, while one was held on suspicion of assisting an offender.

Read More Ashley Dale: Four men arrested over Old Swan murder released by police