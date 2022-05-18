Merseyrail offers Platinum Jubilee tickets, Man charged with teenager Michael Toohey’s death, Royal Albert Dock retains Blue Flag status.

📳 Merseyrail has announced that it is to offer a special ticket to celebrate Her Majesty the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

The Jubilee 2-Day Saver ticket will be valid for two consecutive days of travel over the Jubilee Bank Holiday from Thursday June 2 to Sunday the June 5.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The all-areas ticket will be priced at £10 for adults and £5 for children.

For those making shorter journeys, a one area ticket will be available at Merseyrail stations only and will be priced at just £8 for adults and £4 for children.

📳 A 31-year-old man has been charged with murder after teenager Michael Toohey died following an attack at an internet cafe in Liverpool city centre.

The 18-year-old passed away from multiple injuries following the incident on London Road on 16 April.

Anthony Williams of Hillbrook Drive, Walton, has now been charged with murder.

📳 The prestigious Blue Flag awards have been handed out for 2022, and Liverpool's Royal Albert Dock has retained its status.

The iconic Blue Flag is one of the world's most recognised awards for beaches, marinas, and sustainable boating tourism operators.