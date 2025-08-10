Firefighters quickly responded to a waste fire on Prescot Road, Old Swan.

Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service (MFRS) are in attendance at an incident on Prescot Road in Old Swan.

Crews were alerted at 10.49am this morning (August 10) and on scene at 10.53am with three fire engines attending. MFRS said this was in response to a “large plume of black smoke observed in the area”.

On arrival, MFRS discovered a waste fire approximately 20 metres by 20 metres. They said that the fire is not affecting buildings, adding that crews used two hose reels to fight the fire and protect the surrounding area.

Members of the Merseyside Fire and Rescue service. Credit: Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service. | MFRS

At 11.1am, the smoke plume had dispersed, and firefighters used three hose reel jets to extinguish the fire.

In a statement, a spokesperson for MFRS added: “The onsite manager attended at 11.39am and crews continued to damp down the affected area. As a result of progress made, this incident has been scaled down to two fire engines in attendance.

“Remaining crews are checking for hot spots and continuing to damp down.”