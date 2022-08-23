Detectives believe 28-year-old Ashley Dale was not the primary target of intruders who broke into her home.

Merseyside Police say they are following up on multiple lines of enquiry after a woman was shot and killed in Old Swan in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Knowsley Council worker Ashley Dale, 28, was found seriously injured with gunshot wounds in the back garden of her home on Leinster Road and later died in hospital.

Ashley Dale, 28, was shot at her home in Liverpool. Image: Family handout

Police believe she was not the intended target of the intruders who broke into her home at around 12.40am.

Detective Chief Superintendent Mark Kameen said Ms Dale was an innocent member of the public who had been ‘thoughtlessly shot’.

Ms Dale’s younger brother, Lewis Dunne, was shot dead in 2015 by a Liverpool gang who mistook him for a member of a rival crew. Their deaths are not believed to be connected.

Family pay tribute to ‘shining light’

The family of Ms Dale, said: “Our hearts are broken into a million pieces.

“Ashley was a hard working young woman, who had her entire life ahead of her. Her laugh, smile and energy was infectious in any room.

“We can’t come to terms with how this would happen to a defenceless woman in her own home. None of this makes sense and our lives will never be the same again. A senseless crime that has torn a family apart. Justice needs to be brought.”

Murder investigation appeal

Merseyside police have issued a continued appeal for information as the murder investigation continues.

Detective Chief Superintendent Kameen said: “An investigation is underway and a number of lines of enquiry are currently being investigated.

A general view of Leinster Road, Old Swan. Image: Google

“The community, as always, are our eyes and ears and we know that there may be people living locally who saw or heard something in the early hours which may prove to be significant to our investigation.

“I would urge those people to please come forward and tell us what they know.

“We are particularly keen to find anyone who saw a vehicle being driven erratically in the area around Prescot Road.”

How to contact the police

Information and video footage can shared directly with the investigation team via the police public portal - Public Portal (mipp.police.uk) .