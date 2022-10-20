One secondary school in Liverpool only offered places to 33.8% of applicants who had it as their first choice.

Thousands of children missed out on a place at their preferred school in Liverpool this year, official figures reveal.

Across England, 8% of primary school applicants and 17% of secondary school applicants did not get a place at their first choice school, affecting nearly 150,000 children in total.

In the North West, 7.1% of applicants did not get into their first choice primary school and 15% did not secure a place at their preferred secondary school. This meant 5,521 primary and 12,808 secondary aged children did not get a place at their first choice school.

Inner London was found to have the hardest schools to get into in the country. One in every eight children (13%) did not get into their first choice primary school. This rose to one in three (33%) for secondary school places.

How competitive is it to get into your local secondary school?

Here we reveal in reverse order which Liverpool secondary schools are the hardest to get into.

1. Bellerive FCJ Catholic College Bellerive FCJ Catholic College had 108 applicants put the school as a first preference but only 105 of these were offered places. This means three applicants or 2.8% did not get a place. Photo Sales

2. The Academy of St Francis of Assisi The Academy of St Francis of Assisi had 138 applicants put the school as a first preference but only 130 of these were offered places. This means that eight applicants or 5.8% did not get a place. Photo Sales

3. Notre Dame Catholic College Notre Dame Catholic College had 176 applicants put the school as a first preference but only 151 of these were offered places. This means 25 applicants or 14.2% did not get a place. Photo Sales

4. St Julie's Catholic High School St Julie’s Catholic High School had 156 applicants put the school as a first preference but only 132 of these were offered places. This means 24 applicants or 15.4% did not get a place. Photo Sales