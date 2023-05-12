Abbey Clancy reveals the three ‘sexual’ emojis husband Peter Crouch sends her to ‘get lucky’ on their podcast The Therapy Crouch

Abbey Clancy has revealed the three emojis her husband Peter Crouch will send her when he wants to “get lucky.” The model, 37, and the former England footballer, 42, have shared details of their love life in the latest episode of their new relationship-focused podcast, The Therapy Crouch.

In the episode, Abbey began talking about “whine of the week,” which is the one time she’s allowed to air a complaint on the podcast. She then began to tell Peter that she didn’t know how long she could continue to receive “sexual emojis” that he keeps sending her, the third of which she said was too obscene to discuss.

Advertisement

Advertisement

She said: “If the kids go to school and he hears me, like, put the key in the door I’m in and no one’s in the house, I just get a beaver and an aubergine emoji text.”

She continued: “I’m not even gonna say the last one but you can imagine what it is. It’s got a bit of hydration in there. How vile is that? Am I supposed to go, ‘Oh yeah, now I’m bang up for it.’”

Peter laughed but stood by his decision to send his chosen emojis saying: “The beaver emoji is the best emoji out of the lot. It’s incredible.”

Abbey then asked: “Do you think you’re gonna get lucky with those messages?” to which he replied: “I’m just letting you know, I’m putting my cards on the table.” She added that she found it “hilarious” Peter chose the aubergine emoji to “represent his manhood” and suggested he use the “peanut” emoji instead.

Peter Crouch and Abbey Clancy

Advertisement

Advertisement

Peter suggested that listeners should try out sending the beaver emoji to their partner. Listeners found the conversation hilarious with one tweeting: “I absolutely love Peter Crouch. What a man!” and another adding: “If you don’t ask you don’t get!”

Abbey and Peter have been together since 2006 and share four children: Sophia Ruby, Liberty, Johnny and Jack. Peter will also be the subject of an upcoming Amazon Prime documentary, which will explore his rise to stardom.

In the trailer for the documentary, he shared some insight into his relationship with Abbey, saying: “I only really had like one girlfriend before Ab. I couldn’t pull a hamstring until I was about 21!”