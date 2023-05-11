Former footballer Peter Crouch and wife Abbey Clancy started dating in 2006 and have been married for 12 years.

Peter Crouch has shared an insight into his relationship with Liverpool-born model Abbey Clancy in a trailer ahead of his upcoming documentary. The former footballer, 42, will star in his very own Amazon Prime documentary, and the trailer was released earlier this week.

The film will explore the footballer’s rise to stardom from non-league club Dulwich Hamlet to the Premier League and his struggles throughout the journey, including being alienated and called a “freak” because of his height. It also gives fans a behind-the-scenes look at Peter’s romance with his wife, Abbey Clancy, and their life as parents to four children - Sophia, Liberty, Johnny and Jack.

Abbey Clancy and Peter Crouch attend The Costa Smeralda Invitational Gala Dinner at Cala di Volpe Hotel - Costa Smeralda on June 17, 2017 in Olbia, Italy. (Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images for Professional Sports Group)

One emotional clip sees Peter open up about his previous love life in his early 20s before he met his scouse wife, Abbey. Peter said: “I only really had like one girlfriend before Ab. I couldn’t pull a hamstring until I was about 21!”

Abbey later recalls the moment she first set eyes on the “gorgeous” footballer in the paper. Abbey said: “I remember seeing Pete for the first time in the paper. He looked incredibly vulnerable. Like he needs looking after.”

The documentary is set to air on June 22 and will be available to view exclusively on Amazon Prime Video worldwide.

Abbey and former footballer husband Peter Crouch started dating in 2006 and have been married for 12 years. The pair met in a bar in Liverpool, and Peter once told Radio X how he initially thought Abby was out of his league.

Abbey previously told Closer magazine : "I saw Pete, and I knew he was the one for me. I knew he’d be my boyfriend. I still think that. I feel so lucky I have a beautiful child and a great husband." They tied the knot at the Stapleford Park Hotel in Leicestershire in 2011, two years after announcing their engagement.