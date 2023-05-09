Abbey Clancy is a model from Liverpool and is married to former England footballer Peter Crouch

Abbey Clancy is a high-profile figure thanks to her successful modelling career and has been in the limelight as the wife of former England striker Peter Crouch since the start of the decade.

Abbey now hosts The Therapy Crouch Podcast alongside her husband, in which they explore the trials and tribulations experienced in relationships with details of their own romance.

But who is the model, and what is her net worth? Here’s everything you need to know.

Who is Abbey Clancy?

Abbey Clancy has revealed she has a fear of hospitals. (Photo by Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images)

Abbey Clancy was born in Liverpool on 10 January 1986. She is a lingerie and catwalk model and television personality.

She grew up in Woolton, a suburb of Liverpool , and attended St Mary’s Primary School and St Julie’s Catholic High School.The 37-year-old rose to fame after finishing as a runner-up on the second series of Britain’s Top Model in 2006.

What is her net worth?

According to various sources, the model is estimated to be worth around $3.4 million. Abbey has earnt her fortune after working as a professional model for many years and has appeared in campaigns for major brands.

She appeared in a 2010 campaign for Umbro sportswear, modelling an England shirt, along with other footballer’s wives and girlfriends. In 2011, she catwalked for Giles Deacon’s Spring 2011 collection.The gorgeous model also boosted her earnings after partnering with the fashion brand Lipsy to launch her own collection.

When did she marry Peter Crouch?

Abbey and former footballer husband Peter Crouch started dating in 2006 and have been married for 12 years.The pair met in a bar in Liverpool, and Peter once told Radio X how he initially thought Abby was out of his league.

Abbey previously told Closer magazine : "I saw Pete, and I knew he was the one for me. I knew he’d be my boyfriend.I still think that. I feel so lucky I have a beautiful child and a great husband."

They tied the knot at the Stapleford Park Hotel in Leicestershire in 2011, two years after announcing their engagement.

The couple renewed their wedding vows in an intimate beach ceremony on a private island at the Anantara Dhigu Maldives Resort at the start of 2023. "We did it again," Clancy wrote on Instagram , adding: "It was so special to have my kid’s family and best friends celebrate this day with us."

How many children do they have?

Abbey and Peter have four children - Sophia, Liberty, Johnny and Jack.Their first daughter Sophia Ruby was born on 14 March 2011, before they welcomed their second daughter Liberty Rose on 1 June 2015.

In January 2018, Abbey gave birth to the couple’s first son, and they announced they were expecting their fourth child on 3 January 2019. Their second son was born on June 3 2019.

Abbey shared a series of pictures of the tot alongside Peter and their son Johnny. She wrote: “My 3 boys feeling like the luckiest girl alive right now.”

What TV shows has Abbey featured in?

Abbey was a contestant on Britain’s Next Top Model in 2006, where she came runner-up to Lianna Fowler.In 2015, she was announced as a new judge on Britain’s Next Top Model - nine years after she began her career on the show.

In 2013, Clancy appeared on the eleventh series of Strictly Come Dancing and won the show with Burn the Floor dancer Aljaž Škorjanec. They became the first couple that year to score a perfect "40" during Musicals Week.

