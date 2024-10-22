'I took £27 flight to Milan for spa trip with bezzie mate - it cost less than a night out in Liverpool'

By Emma Dukes, Hannah Van De Peer
Published 22nd Oct 2024, 10:09 BST
Updated 22nd Oct 2024, 10:09 BST
Two best friends embarked on an affordable spa day trip to Milan, Italy, and found it cheaper than a typical night out in Liverpool. Here's their story about an unforgettable day filled with relaxation and adventure.

Chloe Greenwood and her best friend, Senna Gligui, both 31, packed nothing but a bikini, passport and a book each and hopped on a 4.00am flight from Liverpool John Lennon Airport.

Paying just £27 each for return flights, on October 10, the pair arrived in Milan around 90 minutes later and took a £4.16 shuttle bus to the city centre where they enjoyed a “proper continental” breakfast for around £12.

Senna, a hairdresser from Liverpool, said: “We were lucky the weather was nice - we sat outside on the most beautiful, cobbled streets. There was a church right by us, which we did visit."

Chloe Greenwood and her best friend, Senna Gligui, both 31, packed nothing but a bikini, passport and a book each and hopped on a 4.00am flight from Liverpool John Lennon Airport on October 10. | SWNS
Just before heading home after “the most gorgeous girly day out”, the pair spent £41.69 each on dinner and drinks, enjoying pizza, spaghetti, tagliatelle, Aperol spritz and limoncello. | SWNS

Chloe and Senna then jumped on the tube to the QC Termemilano spa - costing just £1.67 each to tap on-and-off. The majority of their day was spent exploring every room in the spa - which set them back £49.98 each. - sunbathing on the terrace and enjoying Aperol spritz.

“We paid for a five-hour session," Chloe, a Liverpool-based children’s entertainer said. "But we spent two-and-a-half hours there - to be honest, that’s all we needed. We read our books in the tranquility rooms, which had beds in it and bird sounds playing."

She added: "This was cheaper than going on a night out - and we had the most amazing time. You couldn't experience anything like it at home - lots of little things made the day out perfect.”

Chloe and Senna spent much of their day at the spa.Chloe and Senna spent much of their day at the spa.
Chloe and Senna spent much of their day at the spa. | SWNS

Chloe and Senna then caught the 8.30pm flight to Manchester Airport - and arrived at 10pm - having spent a grand total of £136.50 per person. Senna said: "For a whole day of eating snacks, meals and drinks - you could go out in Liverpool for the same price. We spent £27 on flights out to Milan for the day - you’d pay the same for a taxi back to your house after a night out."

