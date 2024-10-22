Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Two best friends embarked on an affordable spa day trip to Milan, Italy, and found it cheaper than a typical night out in Liverpool. Here's their story about an unforgettable day filled with relaxation and adventure.

Chloe Greenwood and her best friend, Senna Gligui, both 31, packed nothing but a bikini, passport and a book each and hopped on a 4.00am flight from Liverpool John Lennon Airport.

Paying just £27 each for return flights, on October 10, the pair arrived in Milan around 90 minutes later and took a £4.16 shuttle bus to the city centre where they enjoyed a “proper continental” breakfast for around £12.

Senna, a hairdresser from Liverpool, said: “We were lucky the weather was nice - we sat outside on the most beautiful, cobbled streets. There was a church right by us, which we did visit."

Chloe Greenwood and her best friend, Senna Gligui, both 31, packed nothing but a bikini, passport and a book each and hopped on a 4.00am flight from Liverpool John Lennon Airport on October 10. | SWNS

Chloe and Senna then jumped on the tube to the QC Termemilano spa - costing just £1.67 each to tap on-and-off. The majority of their day was spent exploring every room in the spa - which set them back £49.98 each. - sunbathing on the terrace and enjoying Aperol spritz.

“We paid for a five-hour session," Chloe, a Liverpool-based children’s entertainer said. "But we spent two-and-a-half hours there - to be honest, that’s all we needed. We read our books in the tranquility rooms, which had beds in it and bird sounds playing."

She added: "This was cheaper than going on a night out - and we had the most amazing time. You couldn't experience anything like it at home - lots of little things made the day out perfect.”

Chloe and Senna spent much of their day at the spa. | SWNS

Just before heading home after “the most gorgeous girly day out”, the pair spent £41.69 each on dinner and drinks, enjoying pizza, spaghetti, tagliatelle, Aperol spritz and limoncello.

Chloe and Senna then caught the 8.30pm flight to Manchester Airport - and arrived at 10pm - having spent a grand total of £136.50 per person. Senna said: "For a whole day of eating snacks, meals and drinks - you could go out in Liverpool for the same price. We spent £27 on flights out to Milan for the day - you’d pay the same for a taxi back to your house after a night out."

