'I took £27 flight to Milan for spa trip with bezzie mate - it cost less than a night out in Liverpool'
Chloe Greenwood and her best friend, Senna Gligui, both 31, packed nothing but a bikini, passport and a book each and hopped on a 4.00am flight from Liverpool John Lennon Airport.
Paying just £27 each for return flights, on October 10, the pair arrived in Milan around 90 minutes later and took a £4.16 shuttle bus to the city centre where they enjoyed a “proper continental” breakfast for around £12.
Senna, a hairdresser from Liverpool, said: “We were lucky the weather was nice - we sat outside on the most beautiful, cobbled streets. There was a church right by us, which we did visit."
Chloe and Senna then jumped on the tube to the QC Termemilano spa - costing just £1.67 each to tap on-and-off. The majority of their day was spent exploring every room in the spa - which set them back £49.98 each. - sunbathing on the terrace and enjoying Aperol spritz.
“We paid for a five-hour session," Chloe, a Liverpool-based children’s entertainer said. "But we spent two-and-a-half hours there - to be honest, that’s all we needed. We read our books in the tranquility rooms, which had beds in it and bird sounds playing."
She added: "This was cheaper than going on a night out - and we had the most amazing time. You couldn't experience anything like it at home - lots of little things made the day out perfect.”
Just before heading home after “the most gorgeous girly day out”, the pair spent £41.69 each on dinner and drinks, enjoying pizza, spaghetti, tagliatelle, Aperol spritz and limoncello.
Chloe and Senna then caught the 8.30pm flight to Manchester Airport - and arrived at 10pm - having spent a grand total of £136.50 per person. Senna said: "For a whole day of eating snacks, meals and drinks - you could go out in Liverpool for the same price. We spent £27 on flights out to Milan for the day - you’d pay the same for a taxi back to your house after a night out."
