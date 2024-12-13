Coleen Rooney has arrived back in the UK after spending three weeks in the Australian jungle and making Liverpool proud.

The 38-year-old, who is married to football star Wayne Rooney, appeared on the latest series of I’m A Celebrity... making it all the way to the grand final. Now she is back to normality, taking the kids to school and preparing for Christmas.

Sharing on update on Instagram on Thursday (December 12), Coleen said: “Wow wow wow, I am so overwhelmed with the love, support, generosity, positivity that you’ve all shown while I was in the jungle and since I’ve come out. I can’t thank yous enough for your messages, your comments and I am just so glad that yous all enjoyed the show this year.

“Thank you so much to everyone who voted for me, you kept me in ‘til the end so I got the full jungle experience and I can’t thank you enough for that, I absolutely loved it. Don’t get me wrong it was hard, it was really hard, but with your love and support and my eleven campmates’ love and support and friendship, yous all got me through it and I am so grateful for that.”

Coleen took part in a number of trials, coming face to face with critters and snakes, and opened up to her campmates - and viewers - about life in the Rooney household. Backed by Liverpool and dubbed ‘our Scouse queen’, the TV personality made it into the final, placing second to McFly star Danny Jones.

The mum-of-four said she has made “friends for life” and has group chats with her campmates, which “have not stopped”. She revealed that a “reunion” is scheduled for the new year. She ended the video by wishing her fans a happy Christmas and saying, “I love yous all”.