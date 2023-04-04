Coleen, the wife of former footballer Wayne Rooney, has celebrated her birthday with her family in Washington D.C.

Coleen Rooney is best known for being the wife of Wayne Rooney.

Wayne Rooney has shared a sweet birthday message to his wife Coleen for her 37th birthday.

The former football player, 37, took to Instagram to share a sweet snap of Coleen hugging their four children, Kai, 13, Klay, nine, Kit, seven and Cass, five.

He captioned the post: “Happy Birthday to my wife and the best mum to our kids.”

The Rooney family have been spending a few days in Washington D.C, with Wayne currently in the States managing the Major League Soccer team, DC United.

Posting to her 941,000 followers, Coleen thanked everyone for their birthday messages and shared a snap alongside Scottish singer Lewis Capaldi.

The mother-of-four attended Lewis’s Washington DC show on Monday night as she celebrated her birthday in style.

“Amazing birthday, thanks for a great night @lewiscapaldi. Thanks for the birthday wishes everyone,” she captioned the post.

Coleen, 37, visited Washington last month to visit Wayne as he settled into his new job.

The couple enjoyed a date night and splashed some cash on a shopping trip, with Coleen sharing snaps of the visit on social media. She captioned the post: “Had the best time visiting @waynerooney.”

It comes after the WAG recently told friends that she is not a fan of America and will not be moving overseas despite her husband’s job commitments.

A source close to Coleen told MailOnline : "She’s made her views clear to Wayne. There’s no way she will want to go to Washington. The last time, she absolutely hated it there.

"She doesn’t want to live outside the North West of England, never mind live in Washington again. The family is more settled than it’s ever been. They have four kids, who are all in school, and all of Coleen’s family live close to her.’

The source added: "There’s no way that she’d want to give all of that up to go and live in a place she hates."

Childhood sweethearts Coleen and Wayne have been together for 20 years and first began dating aged 16, although they had known each other since they were 12.