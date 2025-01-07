Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Coleen Rooney is hosting a special event in Liverpool city centre, in celebration of her new health and wellness products.

Applied Nutrition opened its new pop up store in Liverpool ONE on December 7, offering many popular products from its bestselling range, from pre-workout supplements and protein powders to vitamins and wellness essentials.

The global leader in sports nutrition promises the pop up will offer exclusive product giveaways, sampling opportunities, and appearances by celebrity ambassadors, with Paddy ‘the Baddy’ Pimblett hosting his own meet and greet in December and I’m A Celeb star Coleen Rooney set to follow suit.

Rooney was named the lead female ambassador for Applied Nutrition last year, and the 38-year-old later invested in the company. Now, she is launching her very own wellness range and hosting a special event in celebration.

Coleen and Wayne Rooney. | Peter Byrne/PA Wire

The Coleen Rooney x Applied Nutrition range officially launches on January 10, however, eager customers can get their hands on the new products a day early by attending Coleen’s meet and greet event in Liverpool ONE on January 9.

Coleen Rooney’s new range includes 14-serving packs of health and wellness formulas, such as ‘Debloat’, ‘Collagen’, ‘Hydration’ and ‘Sleep’. Sharing an Instagram advert, Coleen said: “I have designed this range to support your health and wellness from the inside out, helping you boost immunity, stay hydrated, reduce bloating, enhance your natural beauty with collagen, and achieve restful sleep – all in the convenience of easy-to-use stick packs!”

Coleen Rooney will appear at Applied Nutrition, Paradise Street, between 5.00pm and 7.00pm on January 9. Queues are likely so customers are advised to get there early.