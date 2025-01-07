Coleen Rooney shares heartbreaking tribute to little sister
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The I'm A Celebrity runner-up and wife of Wayne Rooney lost her sister Rosie McLoughlin with she was just 14 years old, after a lifelong battle with Rett syndrome. Adopted by Coleen's parents when she was two years old, Rosie sadly passed away on January 5, 2013.
Posting a tribute on Instagram on Sunday (January 5), Coleen shared a black and white photo of herself and her younger sister with the caption: “12 years ❤️.”
Speaking about Rosie in her Wagatha Christie Disney+ documentary, Coleen said: “When Rosie came along she was a massive part of our lives. She was the sister that I never thought I was going to have.”
The Croxteth-born TV star also opened up to her I’m A Celeb campmates during her time in the jungle. Speaking to Dean McCullough and Oti Mabuse, she said: “I don't usually get worked up, it takes me a lot."
"Even when Rosie died, I kept it together for me mum and dad. She was 14 when she died, she'd be 26 now... It's hard to lose a child, I've always said that… So we're lucky to have what we've got."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.