Coleen Rooney shares heartbreaking tribute to little sister

Coleen Rooney has shared a heartfelt tribute to ‘the sister I never thought I was going to have’ on the anniversary of her tragic death.

The I'm A Celebrity runner-up and wife of Wayne Rooney lost her sister Rosie McLoughlin with she was just 14 years old, after a lifelong battle with Rett syndrome. Adopted by Coleen's parents when she was two years old, Rosie sadly passed away on January 5, 2013.

Posting a tribute on Instagram on Sunday (January 5), Coleen shared a black and white photo of herself and her younger sister with the caption: “12 years ❤️.”

Coleen Rooney and sister Rosie.

Speaking about Rosie in her Wagatha Christie Disney+ documentary, Coleen said: “When Rosie came along she was a massive part of our lives. She was the sister that I never thought I was going to have.”

The Croxteth-born TV star also opened up to her I’m A Celeb campmates during her time in the jungle. Speaking to Dean McCullough and Oti Mabuse, she said: “I don't usually get worked up, it takes me a lot."

"Even when Rosie died, I kept it together for me mum and dad. She was 14 when she died, she'd be 26 now... It's hard to lose a child, I've always said that… So we're lucky to have what we've got."