Coleen Rooney and kids pose for snap at The White House as they reunite with Wayne during Easter break

The Rooney family have been enjoying the Easter break in the United States as Wayne continues to manage DC United.

Kian Rains
By Kian Rains
Published 12th Apr 2023, 16:19 BST
Coleen pictured with her husband Wayne and their two youngest sons, Kit, seven, and Cass, five, outside The White House in Washington D.C. (Picture: @Instagram/coleen_rooney)Coleen pictured with her husband Wayne and their two youngest sons, Kit, seven, and Cass, five, outside The White House in Washington D.C. (Picture: @Instagram/coleen_rooney)
Coleen Rooney has reunited with her husband, Wayne, during a family visit to the United States over the Easter break.

The wife of the former footballer, 37, took a snap with her husband and their two youngest sons, Kit, seven, and Cass, five, outside The White House in Washington D.C.

The family took part in the annual Easter Egg Roll competition which is hosted by the President of the United States and the First Lady of the United States every Easter Monday.

Captioning the family photo on Instagram, Coleen wrote: "Easter Egg Roll 2023."

The mother-of-four appeared in high spirits as she watched Wayne and her children enjoy a kickabout in front of the famous Washington Monument.

The Rooney family have been spending periods of time together in Washington D.C, while Wayne is in the States managing the Major League Soccer team, DC United.

Last week, Coleen attended Lewis Capaldi’s show in the capital city as she celebrated her 37th birthday in style.

Posting to her 942,000 followers, Coleen thanked everyone for their birthday messages and shared a snap alongside the Scottish singer.

The mother-of-four captioned the post: “Amazing birthday, thanks for a great night @lewiscapaldi. Thanks for the birthday wishes everyone.”

It comes after the WAG recently told friends that she is not a fan of America and will not be moving overseas despite her husband’s job commitments.

A source close to Coleen told MailOnline: "She’s made her views clear to Wayne. There’s no way she will want to go to Washington. The last time, she absolutely hated it there.

"She doesn’t want to live outside the North West of England, never mind live in Washington again. The family is more settled than it’s ever been. They have four kids, who are all in school, and all of Coleen’s family live close to her."

The source added: "There’s no way that she’d want to give all of that up to go and live in a place she hates."

