Villa Amiri hit the Formby property market this month and the glamorous four-bed home is available for a cool £2.7 million.

Any buyers browsing the property market in Formby at the moment might be surprised to land on the Villa Amiri which looks more like a Los Angeles mansion than a Merseyside home, but it's that type of luxury house which attracts some big-name buyers including Liverpool and Everton football stars.

Recent legends including Steven Gerrard, Wayne Rooney, Leighton Baines and Duncan Ferguson have all lived in the area's streets when playing for the two Liverpool clubs. Premier League striking legend Alan Shearer also owned a property in the area whilst turning out for Blackburn.

Fast forward to 2023 and you might spot Jurgen Klopp or Andrew Robertson cruising around the Formby streets.

Any Liverpool or Everton star wanting to move closer to teammates, or simply a local with a few million quid to spare, could become a resident by snapping up the £2.7 million four-bed being sold by Almond Property by Sue Taylor .

The home was designed by a revered Los Angeles architect and looks fit for A-listers with its modern furnishings and to-die-for outdoor heated pool.

Take a look at the stunning property in our gallery below.

1 . Villa Amiri The Formby villa on Kirkdale Road is known as Villa Amiri. Photo: Almond Property by Sue Taylor

2 . A taste of Europe The luxury home may be found in the North West but it wouldn’t look out of place in the Mediterranean. Photo: Almond Property by Sue Taylor

3 . Paul Trousdale Paul Trousdale is the architect behind the new build and is famous for working with LA celebs. Photo: Almond Property by Sue Taylor

4 . Leicht kitchen The Leicht kitchen is sleek and modern. Photo: Almond Property by Sue Taylor