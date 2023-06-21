Coleen Rooney has reportedly secured the cover of Vogue ahead of her new Disney+ Wagatha Christie documentary. According to reports, Coleen, 37, from Liverpool, has already done the photo shoot for the September issue’s cover, with the documentary to air around the same time.

“Bagging such a coveted cover spot on Vogue is an incredible coup for Coleen, and a measure of how her profile has soared in recent years. It will also be a painful spectacle for Rebekah, who's still smarting from losing the Wagatha libel case last year,” an insider said, according to MailOnline.

Coleen Rooney Featured Image - 2023-06-21T123958.921.jpg

Advertisement

Advertisement

The news comes shortly after Coleen’s rival, Rebekah Vardy, blasted an 'inflated' £1.8 million legal bill from Coleen's side, which allegedly included expenses for luxury hotel stays and pricey meals. It has been reported that Rebekah is challenging the legal bill, which came from the Wagatha trial, after she struggled to produce an interim sum of £800,000 last year.

With her own court fees totalling around £4 million, Rebekah is now facing up to £6 million in legal fees, with insiders saying she will pay what she “rightfully owes” but thinks she is “pushing her luck by asking for almost £2 million.”

So, with Coleen’s Vogue cover and Disney+ documentary, tensions will surely remain high between the pair. Coleen’s documentary was announced in August 2022 as one of five unscripted titles the company was producing.

According to Disney+, the documentary, with working title Wagatha Christie, “is the jaw-dropping story that has gripped a nation. It will be told through exclusive access to the woman at the heart of it all, Coleen Rooney, alongside interviews with family, friends and key players involved in the resulting trial.”

Advertisement

Advertisement