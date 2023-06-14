Coleen Rooney has shared a selection of heartwarming photos showing her children with members of the World XI team following the team’s win against England at Sunday’s Soccer Aid match. The TV personality, 37, from Liverpool, took to Instagram with photos of her kids posing alongside famous faces Usain Bolt, Mo Farrah, Tommy Fury and Darren Fletcher, as she praised the event for being “an amazing night for a great cause.”

Coleen captioned the photos: “Brilliant night at @socceraid. Amazing event for a great cause. Thanks and well done to all the @triple_sgroup team who put it all together. 👏👏👏”

Fans took to the comments of the post not only to not only say how “lovely” the photos were but also to call for Wayne Rooney to play in next year’s match. One fan said: “Wayne playing in the next 1 🤞💪,” with another adding: “@waynerooney to play next year 😱🙏🏻🙌🏻.”

The former England star is a known Soccer Aid supporter, as he previously played for the England team in Soccer Aid 2021 and became England manager for Soccer Aid 2022. He also posted to Instagram before the match, encouraging fans to get tickets to support the cause.

He said: “@socceraid takes place at Old Trafford this Sunday 11th June. Always an unbelievable event. Last few tickets remaining, get yours now and help an amazing cause @unicef_uk. ⚽️💙 #SoccerAid.”

Despite fan calls for Wayne to return to the field as a player, he has not played since he retired from Derby County in 2021. Following this he took on the role of manager for DC United in the US.

However, in an interview that took place prior to this year’s Soccer Aid, Wayne said he would not be able to play this year due to work commitments but didn’t rule out the possibility of returning in the future.