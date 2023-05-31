Coleen Rooney had previously accused Rebekah Vardy of selling stories about her private life to The Sun

Coleen Rooney is set to add to her wealth as she cashes in on the Wagatha Christie trial. The wife of former footballer Wayne Rooney , 37, from Liverpool , will share her side of the bitter legal feud between herself and Rebekah Vardy for a new Disney+ documentary.

The multi-million-pound deal for the three-part documentary was confirmed last year, and production is expected to be finished soon. It will feature interviews with friends, family, and key people involved in the trial that gripped the nation.

A statement from the streaming platform says: "’Wagatha Christie’ exposes the jaw-dropping story that has gripped a nation through exclusive access to the woman at the heart of it all, Coleen Rooney. The three-part series will also include interviews with her family, friends, and key players involved in the resulting trial.

"’Wagatha Christie’ will demonstrate how fiercely determined and resilient Coleen had to be, protecting her family from the challenges presented by the traditional and social media landscapes.

"As well as the case itself, we will explore how Coleen has had her life played out in public for the last 20 years. We know her as one of Britain’s most famous celebrities and the wife of England’s record-scoring footballer Wayne Rooney. However, this series highlights Coleen as a working-class teenager turned confident mother of four and businesswoman."

The high-profile dispute began in 2019 when Rooney accused Vardy of leaking posts from her private Instagram account to The Sun newspaper. Rebekah Vardy later tried to sue Coleen and brought the case before the court. It quickly became known as the ‘Wagatha Christie’ trial - with the term being a reference to ‘wives and girlfriends’ of footballers and also a nod to detective writer Agatha Christie.

