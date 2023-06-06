Coleen and two of her sons headed to the United States to meet up with Wayne.

Coleen posed with her husband Wayne and sons Kai and Klay on a lavish boat trip. (Picture: Instagram/@coleen_rooney)

Coleen Rooney has wowed during a short holiday with her husband Wayne Rooney and their sons. The WAG, and her former footballer husband, both 37, enjoyed a family outing in the United States over the weekend as they headed to Miami.

Coleen took to Instagram to share snaps from the trip with her 940,000 followers. In one picture , Coleen posed with her husband Wayne and sons Kai, 12, and Klay , nine, as they cruised the river on a boat. Coleen showed off her incredible tanned figure in a green bikini top with pink bottoms. She also wore black sunglasses and held a glass of fizz.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In another snap, the mother-of-four beamed as she stood with her boys outside Inter Miami. The major league soccer club is partly owned by David Beckham. The trio were also photographed in front of a stunning nature mural by artist Juan Gatti.

Fans gushed over the gorgeous brunette in the comments and were surprised at how quickly the children are growing up. One person wrote: “You look gorgeous Coleen xx.” Another said: “You look gorg!! Xx.” A third follower commented, "You look amazing," while a fourth added: "Gorgeous as always… @kairooney.10 taller than you now."

Coleen and Wayne share two more boys, Kit, six, and Cass, four, although it is believed they have stayed at home in their Cheshire mansion. Coleen has been on parenting duties while Wayne is working away in the United States, managing the Major League Soccer team, DC United.

The 37-year-old has travelled to America with the children on several occasions to see Wayne. The mum-of-four allegedly told friends she is not a fan of America and will not be moving overseas despite her husband’s job commitments.

Advertisement

Advertisement