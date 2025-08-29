Funeral for 'deeply loved' couple killed in St Helens fire to take place today

A private funeral for a St Helens couple who died following a suspected arson attack will take place today (August 29).

Eric Greener, 77, and Sheila Jackson, 83, died following the fire at their home on South John Street, in St Helens, on July 15.

A total of eight arrests have been made so far as part of an ongoing investigation into their tragic deaths.

A private funeral will take place at 12.00pm at GreenAcres in Rainford, with Sheila and Eric’s lives then being celebrated at Blackbrook Rugby Club.

In a family tribute last month, the couple’s family said: “Sheila and Eric, also known as our Queen and King were a deeply loved mum, nan, great-Nan, sister, auntie, dad, step-dad, grandad, great-grandad, uncle and couple.

“They were known for being the life and soul of the party, always loving a song on the karaoke and enjoying a great caravan holiday.

“They will forever be devastatingly missed but eternally loved by their family, friends and the community.”

Lee Owens, 46, of no fixed address, has been charged with two counts of murder and arson with intent to endanger life. He will next appear on Friday November 28 at Liverpool Crown Court.

We will not be reporting further on today’s funeral out of respect for Eric and Sheila’s loved ones.