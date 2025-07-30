Three more arrests after elderly couple killed in St Helens arson attack
Eric Greener, 77, and his partner, Sheila Jackson, 83, died following the fire in the early hours of July 15.
A 45-year-old man from Liverpool; a 48-year-old woman of no fixed abode; and a 53-year-old woman from Anfield have been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder and conspiracy to commit arson. All three have been taken to police stations for questioning.
Lee Owens, 46 years, of no fixed address has been charged with two counts of murder and arson with intent to endanger life. Merseyside Police said he was due to appear at Liverpool Crown Court on Tuesday, July 29.
A 31-year-old man from St Helens who was arrested on suspicion of murder remains on conditional bail.
Detective Superintendent Rachel Wilson, Senior Investigating Officer, said: “The investigation is progressing but I want to take this opportunity to emphasise that we are still gathering all information that might assist us.
“Please don’t assume we already know as we would much rather make that assessment ourselves. Thank you to all of those who have spoken to us so far.”
Anyone with information should call 101 quoting incident reference 25000580909.
Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.