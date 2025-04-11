Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Liverpool Love Island star Hannah Elizabeth is taking an unexpected career change on OnlyFans.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Love Island and Love Island All Stars contestant rose to fame in 2015, after appearing on Series 1 of the popular reality TV show. The glamour model returned to the villa in 2024 and runs a raunchy OnlyFans account

Now, the Scouser is showing a different side of her life with a new cookery show, ‘Cooking with Hannah Elizabeth’. Airing exclusively on OFTV, OnlyFans’ free-to-view streaming platform, Hannah will invite fans into her home kitchen for an unfiltered look at how she prepares her Sunday roast.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hannah Elizabeth. | Submitted

Starting this Saturday (April 12), fans can tune into episode one of her eight-part weekly series, where she’ll guide viewers through a step-by-step ten-minute tutorial on preparing homemade beef dripping Yorkshire puddings.

Talking about her new venture, Hannah Elizabeth said: 'I’m completely obsessed with cooking, and my Sunday roast dinners are absolutely insane - no-one does it better!

“I’m beyond excited to be launching my cooking series on OFTV, where I can give fans an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at a different side of me than they’re used to seeing.”