'I'm beyond excited' - Love Island star Hannah Elizabeth shows new side in OnlyFans career twist

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes

Digital Journalist

Published 11th Apr 2025, 12:26 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Liverpool Love Island star Hannah Elizabeth is taking an unexpected career change on OnlyFans.

The Love Island and Love Island All Stars contestant rose to fame in 2015, after appearing on Series 1 of the popular reality TV show. The glamour model returned to the villa in 2024 and runs a raunchy OnlyFans account

Now, the Scouser is showing a different side of her life with a new cookery show, ‘Cooking with Hannah Elizabeth’. Airing exclusively on OFTV, OnlyFans’ free-to-view streaming platform, Hannah will invite fans into her home kitchen for an unfiltered look at how she prepares her Sunday roast.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Hannah Elizabeth.Hannah Elizabeth.
Hannah Elizabeth. | Submitted

Starting this Saturday (April 12), fans can tune into episode one of her eight-part weekly series, where she’ll guide viewers through a step-by-step ten-minute tutorial on preparing homemade beef dripping Yorkshire puddings.

Talking about her new venture, Hannah Elizabeth said: 'I’m completely obsessed with cooking, and my Sunday roast dinners are absolutely insane - no-one does it better!

“I’m beyond excited to be launching my cooking series on OFTV, where I can give fans an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at a different side of me than they’re used to seeing.”

Related topics:Love IslandSunday roastCookingYorkshire

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice